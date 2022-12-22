American Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 66,201 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 66,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,304,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 6,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,310. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

