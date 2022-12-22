American Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,218. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

