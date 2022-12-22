American Financial Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.43. 446,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,536,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

