American Financial Advisors LLC Invests $146,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 723,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,763,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

