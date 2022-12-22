American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 74,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,399 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

