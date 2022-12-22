American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.14 and traded as low as C$2.34. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 333,028 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$208.76 million and a PE ratio of 22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

