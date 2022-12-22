Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $325.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.20.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $313.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.