Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 23,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 19,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.