Amp Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.07 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Amp has a total market cap of $111.80 million and $3.07 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Amp token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Amp
