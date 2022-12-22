Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00006559 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $50.66 million and $687,808.90 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Ampleforth Token Profile
Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth
