Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 7.2%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 30,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,470,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $690.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amyris by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth about $220,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth about $2,628,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 54.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,517,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 532,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

