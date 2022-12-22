Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Raised by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,198 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.8% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $46,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $5.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

