Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for First Republic Bank (FRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) in the last few weeks:

12/15/2022 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

12/14/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Sterne Agee CRT from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens to $140.00.

12/13/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $109.00.

12/1/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $133.00 to $131.00.

11/16/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $125.00.

11/15/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $125.00.

11/15/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $136.00.

11/10/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $143.00 to $142.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $130.00.

11/7/2022 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock traded down $4.79 on Thursday, reaching $116.64. 15,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $209.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after buying an additional 502,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,863,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.