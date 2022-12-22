Analysts Set Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Price Target at $41.60

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($38.30) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Daimler Truck Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

About Daimler Truck

(Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.