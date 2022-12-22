Analysts Set Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Price Target at $41.60

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($38.30) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Daimler Truck Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

