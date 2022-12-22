Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $40.80

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE EPC opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $85,050,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $56,619,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 331,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,602,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 276,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

