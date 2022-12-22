Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $40.80

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance
NYSE EPC opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65.
Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care
In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $85,050,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $56,619,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 331,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,602,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 276,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.