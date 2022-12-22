Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price at $65.29

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.
A number of analysts recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products
In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE SON opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonoco Products (SON)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.