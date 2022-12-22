Analyzing PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74% Jones Lang LaSalle 4.25% 16.20% 6.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Jones Lang LaSalle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle $19.37 billion 0.39 $961.60 million $17.80 8.92

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than PropTech Investment Co. II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PropTech Investment Co. II and Jones Lang LaSalle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jones Lang LaSalle 1 0 4 0 2.60

PropTech Investment Co. II currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus price target of $249.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.91%. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats PropTech Investment Co. II on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and specialty properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

