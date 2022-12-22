Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($82.98) to €74.00 ($78.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($77.66) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($68.09) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

