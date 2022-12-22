Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $995.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.09. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,288 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

