AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 5%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.69. 6,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,046,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,835.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,835.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

