Aragon (ANT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $84.36 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $84.36 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00011741 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $869.59 or 0.05230465 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00494622 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,872.34 or 0.29306376 BTC.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
