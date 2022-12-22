Ardor Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41.17 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $68.64 million and $41.17 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00069678 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00052477 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007700 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021884 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001546 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004148 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000212 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
