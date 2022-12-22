ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 14,403 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 6,259 put options.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,198. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $65.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

