ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,821,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,552 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty accounts for about 1.7% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 12.14% of PagerDuty worth $249,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PD. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,120.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 48,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $27.32 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

