ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535,027 shares during the quarter. TuSimple makes up 0.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 7.21% of TuSimple worth $122,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSP. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TuSimple by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

TuSimple Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $1.42 on Thursday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $317.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.59.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

