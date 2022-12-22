ARK Investment Management LLC Has $25.90 Million Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 213,088 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Codexis worth $25,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 65.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 132.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,931 shares of company stock valued at $839,487. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

