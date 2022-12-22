ARK Investment Management LLC Has $32.33 Million Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 122,048 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.21% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $32,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Magda Marquet acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

