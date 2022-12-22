ARK Investment Management LLC Has $395.68 Million Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Ginkgo Bioworks comprises about 2.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $395,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 57.5% during the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 207,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $567,922.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,380,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,542,235.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,720,201 shares of company stock valued at $21,438,855 over the last 90 days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

