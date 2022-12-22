ARK Investment Management LLC Has $78.48 Million Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427,966 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $78,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after buying an additional 213,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 77,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,288.82 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

