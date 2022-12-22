ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,601 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.53% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $66,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

