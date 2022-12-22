ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,446,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,692 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Personalis worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Personalis by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

