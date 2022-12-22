ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 26,642 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,642 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Elbit Systems worth $30,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $171.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day moving average of $203.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.