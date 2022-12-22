ARK Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 163,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna Trading Up 4.4 %

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 451,899 shares of company stock worth $66,337,686 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $210.04 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $267.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average is $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.