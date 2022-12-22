ARMOR Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $363,018.31 and approximately $12,247.13 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $889.43 or 0.05289144 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00499458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.43 or 0.29593117 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

