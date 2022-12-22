Arweave Trading Down 16.6% This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $6.98 or 0.00041528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $233.02 million and $18.49 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,802.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00600919 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00267128 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
