Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.80

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 7009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Asana to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The company had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 30.4% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

