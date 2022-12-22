Astor Investment Management LLC Has $13.57 Million Holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,128 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.81% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 250,689 shares during the last quarter.

USTB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

