ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.97. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 2,144 shares trading hands.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

