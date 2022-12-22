Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £16,839.78 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin bought 3,953 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,839.78 ($20,456.49).

Audioboom Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BOOM stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.22) on Thursday. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 396 ($4.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 563.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 695.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.71.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

