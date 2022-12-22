Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £16,839.78 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin bought 3,953 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,839.78 ($20,456.49).
Audioboom Group Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of BOOM stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.22) on Thursday. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 396 ($4.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 563.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 695.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.71.
About Audioboom Group
Featured Articles
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.