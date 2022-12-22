AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Trading 2.8% Higher

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82. 632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 118,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The company has a market cap of $559.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 9.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,837 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 23.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 230,484 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 85.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after buying an additional 550,973 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,048,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 803,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

