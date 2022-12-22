Audius (AUDIO) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Audius has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $120.97 million and $4.73 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

