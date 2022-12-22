Augur (REP) Price Tops $4.72

Augur (REP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00028053 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $51.89 million and $3.70 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
