Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.18

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 4811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 1,815.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

