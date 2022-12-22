Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALV opened at $76.56 on Friday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.41%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Autoliv by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 30.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,868,000 after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Autoliv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,115,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

