Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $7.02 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $7.02 or 0.00041780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $699.83 million and $105.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014280 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036754 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227892 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,634,148 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,633,810.17198853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.77545637 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $35,125,556.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.