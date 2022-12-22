Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $699.83 million and approximately $105.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.02 or 0.00041780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,634,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,633,810.17198853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.77545637 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $35,125,556.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

