Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Tops $703.99 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $703.99 million and approximately $95.99 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.07 or 0.00042051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014206 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00227590 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,634,148 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,633,810.17198853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.77545637 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $35,125,556.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

