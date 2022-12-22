Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 0.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VPU traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,029. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.43. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

