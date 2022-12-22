Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Price Performance

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 1,542,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,544,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

