Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $273,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.54. 172,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,850,466. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

